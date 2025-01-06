Armenian Armed Forces Fire At Azerbaijani Positions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On January 5, between 22:00 and 22:10, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at the positions of our near the Zabukh and Jagazur settlements in the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing the of Defense.

The fire came from positions located in the Digh and Khanazakh areas of the Gorus region.

It was also noted that units of the Armenian have fired at our positions several times in recent days, with all such incidents being duly recorded.