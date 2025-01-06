عربي


Armenian Armed Forces Fire At Azerbaijani Positions


1/6/2025 5:11:39 AM

On January 5, between 22:00 and 22:10, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired small arms at the positions of our army near the Zabukh and Jagazur settlements in the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The fire came from positions located in the Digh and Khanazakh areas of the Gorus region.

It was also noted that units of the Armenian armed forces have fired at our positions several times in recent days, with all such incidents being duly recorded.

AzerNews

