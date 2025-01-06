Armenian Armed Forces Fire At Azerbaijani Positions
Nazrin Abdul
On January 5, between 22:00 and 22:10, units of the Armenian
armed forces intermittently fired small arms at the positions of
our army near the Zabukh and Jagazur settlements in the Lachin
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Defense.
The fire came from positions located in the Digh and Khanazakh
areas of the Gorus region.
It was also noted that units of the Armenian armed forces have
fired at our positions several times in recent days, with all such
incidents being duly recorded.
