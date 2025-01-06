WFP: Training Rural Women In Afghanistan On Dairy Processing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Program (WFP) has announced that it is providing training for women in rural Afghanistan on producing high-quality dairy products. This initiative aims to help women transition from traditional dairy production methods to sustainable income-generating practices.

On Sunday, January 5, the WFP shared a on the social X, highlighting how these women have learned to meet their basic needs by selling homemade dairy products.

According to the WFP, Afghan women in rural areas have been taught to produce high-quality yogurt, cheese, and butter using limited, locally available resources.

Frishteh, a woman from central Afghanistan, shared with the WFP that after completing the training, she earned between 10,000 to 12,000 Afghanis per month last summer by selling dairy products.

She emphasized that the six-month training program provided by the WFP has enabled her to meet her family's needs and achieve financial independence.

Previously, the WFP had described Afghanistan's harsh winter as“merciless,” stressing that at least 14 million people in the country require food assistance.

While Afghanistan's women and girls have been deprived of basic rights such as education, employment, and social participation over the past three years, the UN and human rights organizations have consistently advocated for their support.

Additionally, the UN Development Program in Afghanistan reported that it has supported over 1,000 small businesses led by women across the country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban must be urged to reopen schools and universities for girls and women in Afghanistan. Education empowers women, fostering sustainable development and a brighter future, while ensuring equality is essential for Afghanistan's growth, stability, and prosperity.

