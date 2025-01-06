Qatar's Leading Role In Supporting Education Wins Praise

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: ALECSO's Education Department Director Dr. Rami Iskandar hailed Qatar's leading role in supporting education issues at the national and Arab levels, through its qualitative initiatives and constructive partnerships in enhancing the quality of education and its development.

He was speaking at 14th ALECSO of Arab Ministers of Education, which started in Doha yesterday.

Iskandar added that the theme of the conference is a message that carries deep meanings reflecting common challenges and aspirations, noting that the selection of this title by Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Arab Ministers of Education came as an affirmation of its importance and the extent of its harmony with ALECSO's education strategies to achieve sustainable development.

He praised the importance of joint Arab consultation and cooperation with education witnessing unprecedented transformations and deep challenges.



Dr. Iskander stressed that comprehensive education is an ambitious Arab programme that includes a group of different projects and activities, through which ALECSO seeks to provide plans, strategies and training programmes that support national efforts to provide educational systems capable of achieving the principle of equal opportunities and ensuring educational equity.

He added that these efforts will contribute to strengthening the wheel of educational transformation in line with the outcomes of the 2022 Transforming Education Summit and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, to achieve social integration, promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, and build more cohesive societies capable of facing challenges.

Regarding teacher empowerment, he pointed out that this file is the core of the educational process and one of the best approaches to educational development and transformation.

Meanwhile, he noted ALECSO's commitment to supporting education in the Arab world through forward-looking visions based on a deep analysis of challenges and investment in opportunities, with a focus on three main areas represented by developing educational strategies that anticipate the future and take into account the rapid technological and social transformations.

Dr. Iskander pointed out he would present a document entitled inclusive education and teacher empowerment: a strategic vision for education in the Arab world. This document carries a proposed vision from ALECSO to serve as a guiding reference for Arab countries.

He praised the efforts of Qatar in hosting this conference, which confirms the firm commitment to the importance of education as a tool for sustainable development, and consolidates the State's leadership in adopting initiatives that enhance the status of education as a basic right and a path to achieving social and economic progress.