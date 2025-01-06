Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market To Hit USD 1.9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breast cancer liquid biopsy is projected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness for early diagnosis and treatment.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy size reached USD 305.9 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2032. Rising breast cancer incidence and advancements in diagnostic technologies are driving this growth. Liquid biopsy innovations, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), are gaining traction due to their high accuracy and minimally invasive methods, making early detection and personalized treatment more accessible and effective.

Increased awareness around genetic predispositions and inherited cancer risks is further fueling the demand for these technologies. Liquid biopsy techniques support more precise, individualized treatment plans by providing detailed molecular insights that help guide targeted cancer therapies.

Segmented by biomarker type, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market from cfDNA segment is expected to maintain a strong CAGR of 22.5% in 2023. This popularity is attributed to cfDNA's ability to reveal real-time tumor dynamics, offering early detection and insights into treatment response and disease progression. Compared to traditional tissue biopsies, cfDNA provides a comprehensive genomic profile and can detect emerging mutations linked to drug resistance, increasing its utility in cancer diagnostics.

In terms of products and services, the market is divided into kits & reagents and service offerings, with kits & reagents holding a significant 67.1% share in 2023. These components play a pivotal role in the liquid biopsy, thus facilitating non-invasive diagnostic procedures. The rising prevalence of breast cancer has intensified demand for these kits, driving ongoing research and new product launches in early cancer detection.

North America breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2023, with a valuation of USD 133.3 million. The country's advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial R&D investments foster the implementation of liquid biopsy technologies as non-invasive substitutes to traditional methods. The escalating incidence of breast cancer in the U.S. has further spurred demand for these innovative diagnostic tools, underscoring the region's leadership in this market.

As a result, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is expected to grow significantly, driven by technology innovations, early cancer detection efforts, and a growing emphasis on patient-specific treatment strategies. This expansion reflects the increasing shift toward minimally invasive diagnostic techniques that offer improved accuracy and patient outcomes.

Major players in breast cancer liquid biopsy market include Datar Cancer Genetics, Epic Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Genes2me, Illumina, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Myriad Genetics, OncoDNA, QIAGEN, Sysmex, System Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Twist Bioscience among others.

