HMPV to outbreak in China

China is going through a raise in infections of a respiratory virus, causing reports of overcrowded hospitals, recent monitoring measures and public anxiety about an outbreak.



The virus, known as human metapneumovirus (HMPV), has caused a surge in cases across northern Chinese regions this winter, particularly among youngsters.



The outbreak comes five years after the world was initially alerted to the emergence of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, which later became a global pandemic resulting in seven million deaths.



Photos and videos of patients wearing masks in hospitals in China circulated on social media, and local publications linked the scenes to the initial Covid outbreak.



New methods are being implemented by health authorities to monitor and manage the spread of pneumonia cases with unknown origins. Nonetheless, Beijing has dismissed the developments as a regular winter event.



China’s foreign ministry deputy Mao Ning stated on Friday: “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season.



