Hadoop-As-A-Service Market Growing At A CAGR Of 5.2% By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hadoop-as-a-service (HaaS) Market

Increased business competition, low upfront costs, and rising SME adoption the growth of the global Hadoop-as-a-Service market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, the Hadoop-as-a-service market size was valued at $ 5,279million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,097million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2019 to 2026.Factors such as an increase in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe;rise in demand for cost-effective solutions for the management of Big Data; and wide acceptance of HaaS across different industry verticals such as IT, banking, manufacturing, and telecommunication significantly contribute toward the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition, decline in prices of cloud-based services and a surge in demand for HaaS from small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to fuel the market growth.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 251 Pages) at:In addition, rise in dependency on situational awareness systems (SASs) for cybersecurity is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about the benefits of this technology are expected to impact negatively on the Hadoop-as-a-service market growth. On the contrary, ongoing partnership and funding taking place in Hadoop market and rising popularity of e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.Depending on deployment type, the run-it-yourself (RIY)segment dominated the overall Hadoop-as-a-service market share in2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to its key benefit that the user does not have to worry about the installation, configuration, and regular updating part of the software, as the model provides full-service support options. However, the pure-play (PP) segment is expected to witness the highest growth shortly, because the service does not require hand-operated intervention to configure when the data size extends or contracts. In addition, the service provides users with a nontechnical interface to use HDaaS without understanding the underlying software.The IT & telecommunication segment dominated the Hadoop-as-a-service market size 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Number of leading telecommunication organizations have opted to deploy Big Data systems to enable large-scale data analysis and processing. This has led them to handle customer issues and achieve customer satisfaction, which, in turn, drives the adoption of Hadoop-as-a-service.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsHowever, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the adoption of Hadoop in fraud prevention and detection, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, almost 10% of healthcare insurance payments are attributed to fraudulent claims, and worldwide this is estimated to be a multibillion-dollar problem. The capability of Hadoop to store large unstructured data sets in NoSQL databases and the surge in use of this data to analyze and detect patterns in the field of fraud detection boost the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service industry.Key Findings Of The Study1. By deployment type,the run-it-yourself (RIY)segment dominated the Hadoop-as-a-service market. However, the pure-play (PP)segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.2. Depending on organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest revenuein 2018.3. Based on end user, IT & telecommunication industry generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, healthcare & life sciences industry is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.4. Region-wise, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate shortly.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: /purchase-optionsSome of the key market players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc., Google Inc., MapR Technologies, EMC Corporation, Mortar Data (Datadog), SAP SE, and Datameer. This study includes Hadoop-as-a-service market analysis,hadoop-as-a-service market trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.