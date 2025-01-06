Consortium Led By H2 Global Energy Signs MOU With Tunisian Government For $6 Billion Green Hydrogen And Ammonia Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOU Signature / H2 Global & Tunisian Government

A consortium led by H2 Global Energy an agreement with the Tunisian to develop a groundbreaking $6billion green hydrogen project.

- Waleed AlHallajTUNIS, TUNISIA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A consortium led by H2 Global Energy signed an MOU agreement with the Tunisian government to develop a groundbreaking green hydrogen and green ammonia project. The total expected investment for this strategic initiative is $6 billion.This ambitious project aims to leverage Tunisia's abundant renewable energy resources to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, positioning the country as a key player in the global clean energy transition.Mr. Yazan Alfaouri and Mr. Wissam Anastas, shareholders of the consortium showed their excitement about the agreement and saw this project as a main corner stone of the energy transition plans of Tunisia and a step forward on the Tunisian Jordanian existing collaborations.Mr. Waleed AlHallaj , the Chief Commercial Officer of H2 Global Energy, commented on the significance of this project:“This is a strategic project that not only aligns with our commitment to sustainable energy but also underscores Tunisia's potential as a leader in green hydrogen and ammonia production. We are excited to work together with the Tunisian government to achieve our shared vision of a greener future.”The project is expected to create numerous job opportunities and drive significant economic growth in Tunisia, while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.---About H2 Global Energy:H2 Global Energy is at the forefront of green hydrogen technology, dedicated to developing and implementing cutting-edge solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

