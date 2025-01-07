JKFA Officials Meet AIFF President In Srinagar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Officials of J&K football Association met with the President of the All India Football Federation, Kalyan Chaubey, on Monday and addressed several issues and chart a strategic course for the development of football in Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the issues highlighted by the JKFA officials, the elections of the main body of JKFA, welfare of footballers, coaches and referees, sustained football activities, reconstruction and redesign of JKFA, implementation of the national sports code, constitutional alignment of JKFA with AIFF were discussed.
The meeting also discussed grassroots development in J&K, infrastructure development, tournaments and leagues and collaboration with AIFF.
“The meeting concluded with Kalyan Chaubey providing a positive response to all the points raised. He assured the delegation of concrete and effective solutions within days, demonstrating AIFF's commitment to the development of football in the region,” the JKFA said in a statement.
