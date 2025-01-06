SOCAR Enhances Safety Measures Amid Unstable Weather Conditions
Due to the sharp changes in weather conditions, including windy
and unstable weather across the country, the "Azneft" Production
Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has
strengthened safety measures at its production sites,
SOCAR stated that hazardous operations have been restricted, and
necessary steps have been taken to protect human health in line
with labor safety standards.
In addition to these measures, awareness-raising activities are
being conducted in all areas. Evacuations have been carried out
from several offshore production sites, and the situation is under
constant monitoring to ensure the safety of personnel and
operations.
