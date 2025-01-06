Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff In Melbourne

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: An Etihad Airways flight scheduled to from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport aborted its takeoff on January 5, citing "technical reasons," the airline confirmed in a statement to media.

“Etihad Airways flight EY461 from Melbourne (MEL) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) experienced a rejected takeoff on January 5, 2025. The flight crew decided to halt the takeoff for technical reasons. The aircraft was safely brought to a stop on the runway, and emergency services attended as a precaution,” the statement read.

As a standard safety measure, the fire service applied foam to the aircraft's landing gear tires following the high-speed rejected takeoff. All passengers were safely disembarked, and Etihad teams are now assisting them in continuing their journeys as promptly as possible.

Etihad Airways explained that tire deflation in such situations is a routine outcome of a high-speed rejected takeoff.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our highest priority,” a spokesperson for the airline stated.

-B