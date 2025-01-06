Riema Labs Inc. (Nubit) Unveils Goldinals: The Unified Protocol For Bitcoin Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summary: Riema Labs Inc. (Nubit) introduces Goldinals, a Bitcoin-native token protocol designed to unify fragmented asset standards, enable programmability, and bring trustless innovation to Bitcoin.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin's growing ecosystem has given rise to various meta-protocols like BRC-20, Ordinals, and Runes, creating a fragmented and often inefficient environment for digital assets. Riema Labs Inc. (Nubit), a pioneer in Bitcoin-native infrastructure, has unveiled Goldinals , a unified protocol for assets, a trust-minimized fungible token standard that promises to unify these protocols and bring advanced programmability to Bitcoin, all while adhering to Bitcoin's core principles of security and decentralization.









What Is Goldinals?

Goldinals is a unified protocol for Bitcoin assets.

Bitcoin's unmatched security has solidified its dominance, but its lack of global state and native programmability has limited its utility for asset issuance. Protocols like BRC-20 and Ordinals rely on off-chain indexers, introducing inefficiencies and trust issues.

Goldinals eliminates these pain points by bringing two advancements :

that allows seamless interoperability across existing standards like BRC-20, Ordinals, Runes, and CAT. Developers no longer need to design fragmented, one-off solutions for new assets.powered by, enabling the on-chain execution of advanced logic such as token gating, multi-signature wallets, and conditional transfers-all without sacrificing Bitcoin's core principles of security and decentralization.

For developers, Goldinals offers an ERC-20-inspired API - Deploy , Mint , Transfer , and Burn -making it intuitive to create scalable applications. For users, Goldinals ensures that all operations are validated directly on-chain, delivering a seamless, secure, and unified experience for Bitcoin-native assets.

Unifying Bitcoin's Asset Ecosystem

Bitcoin's asset ecosystem has become a tangle of competing protocols, each with its strengths and limitations. BRC-20 , for example, enabled native tokens on Bitcoin but relies heavily on centralized indexers for state management, creating vulnerabilities. Ordinals revolutionized data inscription but offers limited programmability. Other protocols, like CAT , require changes to Bitcoin's consensus rules, which makes widespread adoption impractical.

Goldinals solves these problems by unifying Bitcoin's asset ecosystem into a single standard that combines compatibility, security, cost-efficiency and scalability. Key features include:



Full compatibility with existing protocols like BRC-20 and Ordinals, ensuring that developers don't need to reinvent the wheel to build new features.

Interoperability across applications , enabling seamless integration of both current and future innovations.

Trust minimization , achieved by validating every operation directly on Bitcoin using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and BitVM , eliminating reliance on centralized services or external indexers. Reduced transaction costs and improved scalability , powered by ZKPs for state compression and BitVM for off-chain computation. This ensures even complex operations are efficient, cost-effective, and secure.

Goldinals creates an environment where wallets, exchanges, and developers can operate without fragmentation, turning Bitcoin into a cohesive platform for decentralized finance, token issuance, and programmable assets.

Goldinals: The Gold Standard for Bitcoin Assets

Goldinals doesn't merely address Bitcoin's current challenges-it redefines its future. By combining trust minimization , native programmability , and ecosystem unification , Goldinals enables applications and assets that were previously unimaginable on Bitcoin. From trustless crowdsales to DeFi protocols , Goldinals is paving the way for Bitcoin to become the ultimate platform for decentralized innovation.

As Bitcoin's ecosystem continues to expand, Goldinals is set to become the definitive standard for fungible tokens, driving adoption and innovation across the network.

To learn more about Goldinals and explore the full research, check out the detailed whitepaper here:

About Riema Labs Inc. (Nubit)

Building the Trustless World Computer for Bitcoin.

Founded by UCSB professor Yu Feng, Riema Labs Inc. (Nubit) is building the Trustless World Computer for Bitcoin, enabling open scaling through Bitcoin-native technology. Riema Labs Inc. (Nubit) lets developers build any native application, onboarding the world to Bitcoin. Backed by Polychain.

