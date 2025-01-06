Battison Honda Welcomes The 2025 Honda Odyssey To Its Inventory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 2025 Honda Odyssey showcases a refreshed exterior design that exudes sophistication and modernity. A bold new grille, redesigned bumpers and sleek alloy wheels contribute to its commanding road presence. This revamped look ensures the Odyssey stands out in any driveway or carpool line.

Inside, the 2025 Odyssey prioritizes comfort and functionality. The spacious cabin accommodates up to eight passengers, offering generous legroom and ample storage solutions for family trips or daily errands. The innovative Magic Slide® second-row seats enhance flexibility, making it effortless to access the third row or configure the interior for cargo. Whether it's groceries, sports gear or luggage, the Odyssey is ready for any challenge.

Safety is quite important in the 2025 Honda Odyssey, and it comes equipped with the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Families can drive with confidence thanks to features like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System.

Technology in the Odyssey takes convenience to the next level with the integration of the Honda/Google built-in system. This system provides seamless connectivity, navigation and entertainment, ensuring every journey is enjoyable for drivers and passengers alike.

Battison Honda invites families to explore the various trim levels of the 2025 Honda Odyssey, including the EX, Touring and Elite models. Each trim is thoughtfully designed with unique features and amenities to suit different lifestyles. From premium audio systems to rear entertainment options, there's a model tailored to every family's needs.

SOURCE Battison Honda