Central American Security Forces Deployed In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – On the occasion of Haiti National Day, Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, said in a press statement that“The United States will continue to support the people of Haiti as they pursue peace, free and fair elections, and economic prosperity,” adding“The past year brought with it grave challenges, but we were proud to stand with the Haitian people as they pressed forward with hope and determination. The people of Haiti have displayed courage and fortitude, and they deserve peace and security.”

Additional security support for Haiti witnessed, on January 4, 2025, approximately 175 UN-backed Guatemala police forces landing in Port-au-Prince. The small unity arrived in Haiti to support the existing forces from Kenya, The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin, and Chad to reinforce the ground contingent of security forces.

“The gangs have only two choices: surrender, lay down their weapons and face justice, or face us in the field,” said Kenyan commander Godfrey Otunge in remarks at a welcoming ceremony.“The gangs have only two choices: surrender, lay down their weapons and face justice, or face us in the field.”

On Christmas Eve, Haitian Gangs staged a brazen attack during the re-opening of the State University Hospital in Port-au-Prince.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence and the criminals who ordered it. We mourn its many victims: journalists, police officers, healthcare workers, and patients. The victims were at the hospital on Tuesday because they wanted to build a stronger, safer Haiti; instead their lives were taken by those who want to weaken it,” US embassy said.“We condemn attacks against members of the press who play a big role in maintaining democracy. We also urge the international community to support Haiti through humanitarian and security assistance. It is only with the concerted support of all nations that the Haitian people will prevail in fending off the gangs and achieving long-term security.”

Since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, Gangs have in large part taken control of Port-au-Prince. International intervention in the form of manpower, equipment and cash flow, have thus far not succeeded in regaining control of the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. The ongoing security crisis makes it unfeasible for normalcy to the social and economic life of the country, rich in history, heritage and economic opportunity.

Tangible manpower, equipment, finance and the internal will of the Haitian people are obligatory to put an end to this protracted violent conflict that continues to destroy Haiti.

“The United States will continue to support the people of Haiti as they pursue peace, free and fair elections, and economic prosperity,” says Antony J. Blinken, US Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, the wider continuance of bloodshed by organized crime in Haiti reveals, a precarious security crisis that threatens the wider Caribbean region.

“CARICOM remains in solidarity with Haiti as a valued member of the Caribbean Community, supporting its efforts to strengthen national institutions, reform its constitution, and revitalise its electoral and governance processes,” asserted CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett. The Community remains resolute in collaborating with Haiti to pursue lasting peace, security, economic prosperity and social progress, which she described as the“stepping stones to the quality of life that the people of Haiti fully deserve.”



Read more here !

The post Central American security forces deployed in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .