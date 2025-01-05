Doublepoint Brings The 'Wow' To Wearable Gesture Control At CES 2025 With New Apple Watch App, Bosch Collaboration And Developer Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Doublepoint Technologies , the pioneering startup known for its award-winning gesture detection technology, unveiled major developments at CES Unveiled tonight: the release of its popular WowMouse app for Apple Watch , a strategic collaboration with Bosch Sensortec ,

and key updates to its gesture-recognition algorithm. These announcements highlight Doublepoint's growing role in shaping the future of wearables and consumer electronics.

WowMouse for Apple Watch: Expanding gesture control to new platforms

For the first time, Apple Watch users can experience Doublepoint's WowMouse app, transforming their smartwatches into intuitive, gesture-enabled controllers. Initially, the app will support connectivity between Apple Watches and Mac devices. Doublepoint plans to expand connectivity in the near future to include control of any Bluetooth-enabled device.

To foster innovation, the companion ecosystem for WowMouse will be open-sourced, allowing developers to explore new possibilities and build on the foundational elements created by Doublepoint. Previously available only on Android smartwatches like Samsung and Google Pixel, WowMouse has achieved nearly 100,000 downloads since its debut at CES 2024.



Download WowMouse for Apple Watch at Doublepoint on the Apple App Store .

Download the original WowMouse for Android at Doublepoint on the Google Play Store . Try WowMouse at Doublepoint's booth #16055 at CES, Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center , and earn a chance to win a free Apple Watch!

"The release of WowMouse for Apple Watch marks an important milestone in meeting the overwhelming demand for more powerful, wrist-based gesture control," said

Ohto Pentikäinen ,

CEO and co-founder of Doublepoint. "Apple Watches account for nearly half of global smartwatch shipments, and we're excited to bring our intuitive, game-changing technology to this platform. This launch empowers more users to connect with and control a wide range of devices in seamless and effortless ways."

Bosch collaboration: Driving the future of gesture-enabled wearables

Through Doublepoint's collaboration with Bosch Sensortec, the companies are integrating Doublepoint's gesture-recognition algorithms into Bosch's state-of-the-art smart inertial measurement units, enabling precise, low-latency gesture control with minimal power consumption. This collaboration accelerates the creation of intuitive, gesture-enabled devices and sets a new standard for consumer experiences with wearables.

"The consumer demand for gesture-enabled devices is growing significantly, and we are excited to be working with the fantastic Doublepoint team to bring the possibilities that gesture control offers to life for CES attendees,"

said Marcellino Gemelli, head of Global Business Development at Bosch Sensortec.

"Doublepoint's exciting demos showcase how Bosch's IMUs, combined with the ability to deploy smart algorithms directly on the sensor, deliver an incredibly intuitive and seamless user experience. We believe innovations like this will be key to making human-computer interaction feel more natural, effortless and responsive."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Bosch team for their collaboration and shared vision," added Pentikäinen. "Our showcase together at CES demonstrates how advancements in gesture technology are addressing growing consumer demand for intuitive and fluid human-computer interaction - from smart homes to smart workplaces. By delivering tailored and effective solutions for sensors and components, we're unlocking new opportunities and driving the next generation of innovation."

Experience Doublepoint's technology in the Smart Workplaces section of the Bosch booth #16203 during CES.

Advancing gesture recognition: New algorithm capabilities

Doublepoint also unveiled the latest iteration of its core software, featuring significant advancements in its tap detection algorithm. The algorithm now achieves 97% accuracy in stationary environments, 95% while walking and 94% while running - requiring no user calibration. This enhanced performance paves the way for innovative applications in smartwatches, fitness wearables, augmented reality headsets, accessibility tools and a range of everyday use cases.

"With this latest update, we're taking wearable technology and human-computer interaction to the next level for real-world situations," said Pentikäinen. "By refining our gesture technology, we're empowering developers and manufacturers to create solutions that redefine how people interact with their devices, making it faster, easier and more intuitive."

Doublepoint demos at CES 2025

Explore the future of gesture control at the Doublepoint booth #16055:



WowMouse on Apple Watch: Play games and compete to win an Apple Watch.

Artificial intelligence assistants: Summon AI with a tap - no voice needed for tasks such as translation or scene identification.

Extended reality control: Turn your smartwatch into an AR/VR/XR controller with simple, intuitive gestures. Smart home: Control lights effortlessly - adjust brightness and colors with just a tap.

Developer kit: Tools for innovators

To bring the power of its new algorithm to developers and market leaders driving innovation in wearables, Doublepoint has opened orders for its Evaluation Kit, which includes a wearable reference design, gesture-recognition algorithms, and tools for integrating gesture detection into new and existing products.

For more information and to order the Evaluation Kit, visit the Doublepoint Kit Form .

Press kit

Video and images are available at .

About Doublepoint

Doublepoint Technologies

is a leader in gesture detection technology, driving new possibilities in wearable devices. Featured on CNBC, CNET ,

Digital Trends , GamesBeat ,

TechCrunch , The Verge

and more, Doublepoint continues to innovate in human-computer interaction, empowering users with easy-to-use, cutting-edge solutions.

For more information, visit Doublepoint

and follow @Doublepointlab on Instagram , LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter)

and YouTube .

