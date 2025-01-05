Five Of Family Die Due To Suffocation In Srinagar's Pandrathan
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a shocking incident, the husband-wife duo and their three children died tragically due to suffocation on Sunday evening, officials said.
A shocking incident occurred at Pandrathan area of Srinagar, where five members of a family died tragically due to suffocation, officials said, as per news agency KNO.
A senior Police official said that five family members living in a rented accommodation in Pandrathan area of Srinagar died late at night after falling unconscious due to suffocation.
He said the family was living in a rented accommodation and were originally hailing from Baramulla.
They were shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.
Their identification has not been confirmed while an investigation has been taken up.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of five family members in the Pandrethan area of Srinagar city.
The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved relatives, praying for strength and patience to help them cope with this irreparable loss.
While praying for the departed souls, the Chief Minister urged people to exercise utmost caution while using heating gadgets during the harsh winter months.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to government-issued advisories on the safe use of heating equipment to prevent such tragic incidents.
