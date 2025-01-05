Russians Intensify Shelling Of Sumy Region RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sumy region is experiencing a significant escalation in shelling of border areas compared to the previous year.

Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), mentioned this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"In Sumy, we have recorded a fourfold increase in shelling - 338 over just the past five days. There is a notable rise in the use of FPV drones, which were absent last year but now exceed 130 incidents. Additionally, there have been attacks with guided aerial bombs, Shahed drones, and other UAVs," Artiukh explained.

The RMA Head praised the effective actions of Ukraine's air defense forces, highlighting their success in neutralizing aerial threats. "Over these five days, they have shot down 44 enemy drones," he stated.

byin

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces recently struck Sumy community infrastructure with Shahed drones.