Nitish Kumar's Consent On Waqf Is Part Of 'BJP's Conspiracy', Says Congress Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 7 (IANS) Congress spokesperson Jyoti Kumar Singh on Monday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after falling into what he termed a "BJP conspiracy."

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "BJP has taken consent from Nitish Kumar on the Waqf Bill as part of a conspiracy. Even when Nitish Kumar speaks baseless things, the BJP keeps mum. This is because they want to follow the same pattern as they did in Maharashtra. Just like they removed Shinde and made a BJP Chief Minister, they want to do the same in Bihar."

He contrasted this with the approach of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, stating, "He wants to make people aware of all these things and inform them to demand their participation in the mainstream of every sector."

The Congress spokesperson also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar on Monday as part of his ongoing outreach under the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is visiting Begusarai to raise concerns about unemployment and migration in the state.

"In view of the Bihar assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi's visits here will continue. He is running a campaign for the economically backward people in society. He will make them aware of what they are deprived of," Singh said.

According to the party, Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at Patna airport at 9:50 a.m. and depart for Begusarai by 10:10 a.m. After participating in the padyatra, he will return to Patna at 1:00 p.m.

Later, the Congress MP will attend the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, following which he will hold a meeting with party leaders at Sadakat Ashram. He is expected to return to Delhi in the evening, with a departure scheduled at 4:10 p.m.

During his Bihar visit, Gandhi is expected to meet with members of the local community to hear their concerns and discuss pressing issues, particularly those affecting the youth.

His visit comes as part of the Congress party's preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, where it is expected to be part of a broader opposition alliance.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi shared a message on social media urging Bihar's youth to join the padyatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I am coming to Begusarai on April 7, to walk shoulder to shoulder with you in the 'Palayan Roko, Naukari Do' yatra. Its purpose is to make the whole world aware of the feelings of the youth of Bihar, their struggle, their pain," he said in the post.

He further encouraged participants to wear white T-shirts and actively question the government, saying, "Put pressure on the government for your rights, remove it. Join the white T-shirt movement by registering here."

-IANS

sd/