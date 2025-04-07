Ukrainian Drone Operators Locate, Destroy Russian UAV Control Point, Fuel Depot

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Russian city of Saransk, several drones attacked the Fiber Optic Systems company, which manufacturing products for modern communications equipment.

