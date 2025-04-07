Ukrainian Drone Operators Locate, Destroy Russian UAV Control Point, Fuel Depot
The Khortytstia grouping of troops reported this on Telegram , posting combat footage on social media, Ukrinform reports.
Drone operators also destroyed Russian positions and dugouts, and eliminated 15 infantrymen.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Russian city of Saransk, several drones attacked the Fiber Optic Systems company, which manufacturing products for modern communications equipment.
Illustrative photo
