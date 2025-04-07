Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drone Operators Locate, Destroy Russian UAV Control Point, Fuel Depot

Ukrainian Drone Operators Locate, Destroy Russian UAV Control Point, Fuel Depot


2025-04-07 01:11:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators with the Phoenix reconnaissance and attack unmanned aircraft complex unit, State Border Guard Service, destroyed a Russian MT-12 artillery system, a number of vehicles, a UAV control point, and a fuel depot.

The Khortytstia grouping of troops reported this on Telegram , posting combat footage on social media, Ukrinform reports.

Drone operators also destroyed Russian positions and dugouts, and eliminated 15 infantrymen.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Russian city of Saransk, several drones attacked the Fiber Optic Systems company, which manufacturing products for modern communications equipment.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN07042025000193011044ID1109396726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search