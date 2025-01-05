QSE Index Falls 0.52% At Start Of Trading
QNA
Doha: The general index of Qatar stock exchange (QSE) dropped 54.78 points, or 0.52%, at the start of trading on the first session of 2025, falling to 10,516 points from the last close of 2024.
QSE index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Banks and financial Services by 0.70%; transportation by 0.7o%; Telecoms by 0.26%; and Industrials by 0.14%. On the other hand, the index saw a rise in Insurance by 1.27%, Consumer Goods and Services by 1.05%, and Real estate by 0.37%.
Around 10:00 am, 24.144 million shares were traded in 2,084 transactions valued QR 51.587 million.
