QSE Index Falls 0.52% At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The general of Qatar (QSE) dropped 54.78 points, or 0.52%, at the start of trading on the first session of 2025, falling to 10,516 points from the last close of 2024.

QSE index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Banks and Services by 0.70%; by 0.7o%; Telecoms by 0.26%; and Industrials by 0.14%. On the other hand, the index saw a rise in Insurance by 1.27%, Consumer Goods and Services by 1.05%, and by 0.37%.

Around 10:00 am, 24.144 million shares were traded in 2,084 transactions valued QR 51.587 million.