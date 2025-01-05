Turkiye Calls On Int'l Community To Support New Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan called Sunday on the international community to support a stable Syria, stressing on Ankara firm support to the new administration in Syria.

Speaking at a of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the central Turkish city of Nigde, Fidan said that his country seeks to ensure the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria and the reconstruction of its infrastructure, noting, "when the Syrian recovers, millions of refugees scattered around the world will return to their homeland." The minister added, "when Syria becomes richer, safer and more stable, Turkey and our entire region will benefit from that." (end) oas

