Microsoft Strengthens AI Capabilities With Massive Investment
1/5/2025 10:09:53 AM
US tech giant Microsoft will invest $80 billion in creating
essential data centers for the application of artificial
intelligence (AI) by 2025.
Azernews reports that the company's president,
Brad Smith, announced that half of this amount will be spent on
infrastructure within the United States.
Smith also emphasized the necessity of building large data
centers to expand cloud services and AI applications.
