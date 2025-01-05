عربي


Microsoft Strengthens AI Capabilities With Massive Investment


1/5/2025 10:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US tech giant Microsoft will invest $80 billion in creating essential data centers for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) by 2025.

Azernews reports that the company's president, Brad Smith, announced that half of this amount will be spent on infrastructure within the United States.

Smith also emphasized the necessity of building large data centers to expand cloud services and AI applications.

AzerNews

