(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department has expanded its sanctions, targeting Russian and Iranian entities, including the 'Center for Geopolitical Expertise' (CGE), a think tank founded by Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin. The Treasury accuses CGE of orchestrating a disinformation campaign aimed at influencing the US presidential election won by Donald Trump. Additionally, CGE’s director, Valery Korovin, was also added to the sanctions list for allegedly overseeing this campaign.



According to the US Treasury, the CGE collaborated with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to execute a large-scale interference operation. The group allegedly created and distributed deepfakes, spread false information about candidates, and used AI systems to manage over 100 websites involved in the disinformation efforts. However, the Treasury did not provide specific examples of how these actions impacted the election or the voting results, only claiming that a video with fabricated accusations about a 2024 vice-presidential candidate was used to divide the US electorate.



Dugin, often called “Putin’s brain” in the West due to his influence on Russian policies, has been a vocal critic of the West and a staunch supporter of Russia's actions in Ukraine. His previous support for separatist regions in Ukraine led to his inclusion on the US sanctions list in 2015. The recent sanctions are part of a broader strategy by the US to penalize Russian entities and individuals since 2014, following the Crimea crisis and the conflict in Ukraine.

