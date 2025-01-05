Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery, Civilian Killed
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 43-year-old man was killed, and a 40-year-old woman was injured as a result of an artillery strike.
This was reported on facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Ukrinform.
"A 43-year-old man was killed due to enemy shelling in Nikopol... A 40-year-old woman was also injured. Medical professionals provided all necessary assistance to her," Lysak wrote.
The RMA Head noted that five-story buildings, garages, and cars were damaged in the town.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol with artillery the day before, injuring three people.
