Azerbaijan Wind Program To Continue On TRT In 2025
Since January 7th of last year, the "Azerbaijan Wind" program,
broadcast on Turkiye's "TRT Türkü" radio, will continue in 2025
based on listener requests. This year, the program will feature
Azerbaijani cultural heritage, including mugham (traditional
Azerbaijani music), folk songs, as well as works by Azerbaijani
composers and writers, Azernews reports, citing
Saidə Ömər, the author of the project.
Saidə Ömər emphasized that the main goal of the program is to
introduce Turkish audiences to Azerbaijani culture, history, and
prominent figures, and to promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage to
a wider public.
"The program features information about our ancient musical
instruments and mugham, which are included in UNESCO's Intangible
Cultural Heritage list, as well as our writers. Performances by
Azerbaijan's famous khanandas (traditional singers) and musicians
are also aired. I personally read works of our writers. Special
guests from Azerbaijan also join the program via phone connection,
and we commemorate our historical days. I would like to express my
infinite gratitude to the management of TRT and TRT Istanbul radio
for their support in making all this happen and promoting
Azerbaijani culture on Turkish radio," stated she.
It is noteworthy that the first program of "Azerbaijan Wind" for
this year on TRT Türkü radio will be broadcast today at 22:05
Turkiye time.
It is also worth mentioning that Saidə Ömər's "Azerbaijan Wind"
project has been aired on various Turkish television channels from
2018 to 2023.
