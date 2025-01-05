Egyptian aid plane arrives in Syria

(MENAFN) An Egyptian aid plane arrived in Syria four days after a phone call between the foreign ministers of Syria and Egypt, Asaad al-Shaibani and Badr Abdel Aty. The delivery, which was coordinated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, marks a significant step in providing essential aid to the Syrian people during a critical time.



Egyptian Ambassador to Damascus, Osama Khader, confirmed the arrival of the first aid plane, emphasizing the solidarity between the Egyptian and Syrian peoples. He highlighted that the Egyptian aid aims to meet the immediate needs of the Syrian people and that additional aid planes will follow based on the evolving situation. This aid shipment is part of a broader regional effort, with other Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar sending assistance. On Saturday, a fifth Saudi plane landed in Damascus, continuing the airlift announced by Riyadh, while Qatar had already sent three planes by that time.



The aid efforts come in the wake of significant political changes in Syria, including the fall of the Baath Party regime. Syrian factions seized control of the capital, Damascus, on December 8, 2024, ending more than six decades of Baathist rule. The following day, the new Syrian administration leader, Ahmed al-Shara, appointed Mohammed al-Bashir, former head of the Idlib government, to form a transitional government.

