Football Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, January 5, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League , Serie A, Copa del Rey, Ligue 1, and the Copinha youth tournament. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Copa del Rey: Spanish Cup Action
Morning Kickoffs
8:00 AM: Elche vs Las Palmas
8:00 AM: Ourense vs Valladolid
Afternoon Clashes
11:30 AM: Ponferradina vs Real Sociedad
11:30 AM: Racing Santander vs Celta de Vigo
11:30 AM: Cartagena vs Leganés
Evening Showdown
3:00 PM: Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid
Premier League: English Top-Flight Battles
11:00 AM: Fulham vs Ipswich Town
1:30 PM: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Serie A: Italian League Encounters
8:30 AM: Monza vs Cagliari
11:00 AM: Lecce vs Genoa
2:00 PM: Torino vs Parma
4:45 PM: Roma vs Lazio
Ligue 1: French Football Fixture
4:45 PM: Olympique de Marseille vs Le Havre
Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches
8:45 AM: Referência-SP vs Boavista
11:00 AM: Sport vs FC Cascavel
Afternoon Games
3:00 PM: Ceará vs Portuguesa Santista
3:00 PM: Grêmio vs Vitória da Conquista
4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Capitão Poço-PA
Evening Fixtures
5:00 PM: Flamengo vs Cruzeiro-PB
7:00 PM: Fortaleza vs Carajás-PA
7:00 PM: Floresta-CE vs Botafogo
9:30 PM: Imperatriz-MA vs Cruzeiro
International Highlights
9:00 AM: Hibernian vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)
11:00 AM: Punjab vs Kerala Blasters (Indian Super League)
1:00 PM: Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor (Turkish Süper Lig)
1:30 PM: PSG vs Monaco (Supercopa da França Final)
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
