Football Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, January 5, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the , Serie A, Copa del Rey, Ligue 1, and the Copinha youth tournament. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Copa del Rey: Spanish Cup Action

Morning Kickoffs







8:00 AM: Elche vs Las Palmas

8:00 AM: Ourense vs Valladolid







11:30 AM: Ponferradina vs Real Sociedad



11:30 AM: Racing Santander vs Celta de Vigo

11:30 AM: Cartagena vs Leganés





3:00 PM: Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid







11:00 AM: Fulham vs Ipswich Town

1:30 PM: Liverpool vs Manchester United







8:30 AM: Monza vs Cagliari



11:00 AM: Lecce vs Genoa



2:00 PM: Torino vs Parma

4:45 PM: Roma vs Lazio





4:45 PM: Olympique de Marseille vs Le Havre







8:45 AM: Referência-SP vs Boavista

11:00 AM: Sport vs FC Cascavel







3:00 PM: Ceará vs Portuguesa Santista



3:00 PM: Grêmio vs Vitória da Conquista

4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Capitão Poço-PA







5:00 PM: Flamengo vs Cruzeiro-PB



7:00 PM: Fortaleza vs Carajás-PA



7:00 PM: Floresta-CE vs Botafogo

9:30 PM: Imperatriz-MA vs Cruzeiro







9:00 AM: Hibernian vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)



11:00 AM: Punjab vs Kerala Blasters (Indian Super League)



1:00 PM: Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor (Turkish Süper Lig)

1:30 PM: PSG vs Monaco (Supercopa da França Final)



Afternoon ClashesEvening ShowdownPremier League: English Top-Flight BattlesSerie A: Italian League EncountersLigue 1: French Football FixtureCopinha: Brazil's Youth Talent ShowcaseMorning MatchesAfternoon GamesEvening FixturesInternational HighlightsThis comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!