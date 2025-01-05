عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/5/2025 6:17:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, January 5, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League , Serie A, Copa del Rey, Ligue 1, and the Copinha youth tournament. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Copa del Rey: Spanish Cup Action
Morning Kickoffs


  • 8:00 AM: Elche vs Las Palmas
  • 8:00 AM: Ourense vs Valladolid

Afternoon Clashes

  • 11:30 AM: Ponferradina vs Real Sociedad
  • 11:30 AM: Racing Santander vs Celta de Vigo
  • 11:30 AM: Cartagena vs Leganés

Evening Showdown

  • 3:00 PM: Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid


Premier League: English Top-Flight Battles

  • 11:00 AM: Fulham vs Ipswich Town
  • 1:30 PM: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Serie A: Italian League Encounters

  • 8:30 AM: Monza vs Cagliari
  • 11:00 AM: Lecce vs Genoa
  • 2:00 PM: Torino vs Parma
  • 4:45 PM: Roma vs Lazio

Ligue 1: French Football Fixture

  • 4:45 PM: Olympique de Marseille vs Le Havre

Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches

  • 8:45 AM: Referência-SP vs Boavista
  • 11:00 AM: Sport vs FC Cascavel

Afternoon Games

  • 3:00 PM: Ceará vs Portuguesa Santista
  • 3:00 PM: Grêmio vs Vitória da Conquista
  • 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Capitão Poço-PA

Evening Fixtures

  • 5:00 PM: Flamengo vs Cruzeiro-PB
  • 7:00 PM: Fortaleza vs Carajás-PA
  • 7:00 PM: Floresta-CE vs Botafogo
  • 9:30 PM: Imperatriz-MA vs Cruzeiro

International Highlights

  • 9:00 AM: Hibernian vs Rangers (Scottish Premiership)
  • 11:00 AM: Punjab vs Kerala Blasters (Indian Super League)
  • 1:00 PM: Fenerbahçe vs Hatayspor (Turkish Süper Lig)
  • 1:30 PM: PSG vs Monaco (Supercopa da França Final)

This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!

MENAFN05012025007421016031ID1109056128


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search