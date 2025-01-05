Malaika Arora Shares A Glimpse Of Her First Working Day Of 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Malaika Arora recently gave her fans a glimpse into her first working day of 2025.

On Sunday, the shared a photo on Instagram from her makeup room. In the image, she is seen clicking a mirror selfie while her hair and makeup team stand nearby. Malaika, sitting on a chair, is sporting a no-makeup look as she prepares for her transformation.

Alongside the photo, the actress captioned it,“1st working day of 2025.”

Earlier, she also shared a of herself getting ready for the New Year. In the clip, Arora can be seen getting her makeup and hair done, kicking off the year in style.

A few days ago, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl reflected on the lessons she learned in 2024, particularly emphasizing the importance of trusting herself more. She shared her thoughts on social media, discussing the challenges and personal growth she experienced throughout the year.

In one post, Malaika agreed with a message that described 2024 as a year of self-discovery and empowerment, encouraging her to lean into her own strength and instincts.

Malaika reshared a note on Instagram, reflecting on her 2024 journey.

The note came shortly after she responded to a public comment from her ex, Arjun Kapoor, about being "single." The note read:“I don't hate you, 2024, but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can change in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all, you made me understand that my health-whether physical, emotional, or mental-is what really matters. There are things I still can't understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened.”

2024 was a year of significant change for Malaika, as she faced the loss of her father, Anil Arora, and the end of her seven-year relationship with Arjun Kapoor.