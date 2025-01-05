Real Madrid triumphs 2-1 against Valencia in La Liga clash

(MENAFN) triumphed 2-1 against Valencia in a dramatic La clash on Friday, with Jude Bellingham scoring a late winner to secure the comeback victory. Valencia took the lead in the 27th minute when Hugo Duro slotted in a close-range finish, putting the hosts ahead at Mestalla. Despite a strong start, Real Madrid struggled to find their rhythm, with Bellingham’s penalty attempt in the 54th minute hitting the post and missing the opportunity to equalize.



The match saw a controversial moment in the 59th minute when Kylian Mbappe thought he had scored an equalizer for Madrid, but the goal was ruled out for offside, leaving Real Madrid frustrated. Things took a turn for the worse when Vinicius Junior was sent off in the 79th minute for slapping Valencia's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, reducing Real Madrid to 10 men for the remaining minutes of the match.



However, just six minutes after the red card, Luka Modric brought Real Madrid level with a close-range finish, assisted by Bellingham. The tension was high as the game seemed to be heading for a draw, but in the dying moments of the match, Bellingham sealed the win for Madrid with a dramatic 95th-minute goal, completing their comeback.



The victory moved Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga table with 43 points from 19 matches, ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have played one less match. Valencia, on the other hand, remain in a precarious position, sitting 19th with just 12 points from 18 games.

