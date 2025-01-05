Kazakh leader highlights Russia’s strength, Ukraine’s reliance on West

(MENAFN) Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared insights from a recent phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, stating that Russia remains unbeatable militarily and that Ukraine’s survival hinges entirely on support from Western allies. Tokayev made these remarks in an interview with a news agency published on Friday.



“The situation is unique: Russia is militarily invincible, and Ukraine hopes to survive the war with the help of its Western allies, at least not to lose it,” Tokayev explained, summarizing his perspective during the discussion with last month.



The Kazakh leader emphasized that ending the conflict requires the commitment and willingness of the leaders of the nations involved, as well as Trump’s influence as the head of a global power.



Although Kazakhstan is not seeking to mediate, Tokayev reaffirmed the country’s readiness to assist in resolving international disputes. He highlighted Astana’s “multifaceted” foreign policy while underscoring the importance of its strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia.



Describing Russian Leader Vladimir Putin as “an experienced statesman” who is well-versed in Kazakhstan’s dynamics, Tokayev also noted the geographical significance of their nations sharing the world’s longest continuous land border.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055613