Moj To Hold Over 100 Specialised Legal Training Courses In 2025

Doha, Qatar: The Center for and Judicial Studies (CLJS) at the of Justice (MoJ) has announced the launch of the 2025 Legal Training Program, which includes preparatory and specialised legal training programmes for all legal professionals.

The program targets all legal professionals in and non-government entities, marking a new step to develop legal skills of national cadres, enhance institutional work, and improve quality of government services. This initiative supports building of national competencies capable of contributing to the achievement of Qatar's National Vision 2030.

The 2025 Legal Training Program will benefit around 114 trainees, including 98 legal professionals in the 22nd preparatory legal program and 16 trainees in the 15th mandatory lawyer program.

The executive plan for the training program includes 102 specialised training courses distributed throughout the program's timeline, with an average of eight courses per month.

The legal trainees have been divided into four training groups, each receiving theoretical and practical training to enable positive interaction with community needs and address current challenges based on knowledge and competitiveness.

On this occasion, CLJS organised an introductory meeting for all participants in the training program. During the session, Assistant Director of the CLJS, Nada Jassim Al Abdul Jabbar, reviewed the Ministry of Justice's vision, which aims to prepare and qualify Qatari legal and judicial staff to a high level of competence.

She also discussed the ministry's mission to train legal professionals, judges, public prosecutors, judicial assistants, and law enforcement officers to develop and update their scientific and practical skills and prepare qualified personnel for judicial and public prosecution roles, as well as various legal sectors.

Nada Al Abdul Jabbar provided the trainees with an overview of the training objectives of the program, aiming to equip participants with the skills, experiences, and attitudes necessary to perform their duties efficiently, thus contributing to increased productivity for themselves and the organisations they work for. Additionally, the program focuses on transferring new knowledge, skills, and behaviours to enhance individual competencies in performing assigned tasks within their respective organisations.

The trainees followed a comprehensive presentation on general duties they must adhere to during lectures, requirements for attending workshops and practical applications, field visits, and interaction according to the established rules of the training program.

The participants were also informed about the attendance and leave system during the training program, evaluation mechanism, assessment criteria, and reward system for top performers at the conclusion of the program.

Director of CLJS Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khalidi, emphasised the importance of the training program in improving the training outcomes and enhancing training curriculum to align with national development priorities. He stressed the leadership's focus on human capital as the foundation of development, particularly for those working in government institutions.