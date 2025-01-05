G0VO Launches GoLoud 970 Party Speaker

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2nd January, 2025 – Ahead of the festive season, G0VO, a pioneer in home audio innovation, has raised the bar with the launch of its latest product – the GoLoud 970 Party Speaker. This powerful audio system is a remarkable addition to G0VO's home audio line-up, delivering exceptional sound quality and a range of versatile features. Engineered to provide an electrifying party atmosphere, the GoLoud 970 Party Speaker is at the forefront of advanced home audio technology.



Globally, the soundbar market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to soar from USD 8.80 billion in 2024 to USD 13.12 billion by 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.30%. G0VO’s new launch underscores the increasing consumer demand for high-quality audio solutions in home entertainment systems.



Commenting on the launch of the GoLoud 970 party speaker, Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of G0VO expressed his excitement, stating, “We are excited to introduce the GoLoud 970 Party Speaker, our newest innovation designed to elevate users’ music experiences. Our latest product aims to meet our vision of delivering top-notch audio quality and can turn any event into a vibrant party. We are seeing an increasing demand for party speakers, and with every new launch, we continue to innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers."



Salient features of the GoLoud 970 Party Speaker include:

• Portable Design: Equipped with wheels and a handle for easy transportation



• Water-Resistant: Designed to withstand splashes and spills for worry-free use



• Guitar Input: Easily connect a guitar for a seamless performance



• Multiple Connectivity Options: Variety of connectivity options for convenience. Connect devices via Aux, USB, TF Card or stream music wirelessly with Bluetooth



• Bluetooth V5.3: High-quality audio experience with the latest Bluetooth V5.3 technology. Connect mobile devices automatically and play music louder and clearer than ever



• Integrated control: Power at ones’ fingertips



• Upto 6H of playback: Enjoy extended listening with an RGB LED frame



• Warranty: 1 year





