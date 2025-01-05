Grand Opening of WEMART Riyadh Store, Leading the Asian Wave in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Riyadh – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- WEMART Riyadh Store officially opened its doors on December 28, 2024. Spanning an impressive 6,000 square meters, this flagship project marks the largest initiative in WEMART’s history and a culmination of its years of dedication to the market. With its unique "Shopping + Food Court" model, WEMART Riyadh Store is set to become a key gateway for Saudi consumers to experience the richness of Asian culture.



A Hub for Asian Products and Cuisine



At WEMART, customers can explore a wide variety of premium products and fresh ingredients sourced from China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The WeAsian Food Court brings together the essence of Asian cuisine, featuring iconic dishes like Hong Kong-style dim sum, Sichuan spicy hotpot, Japanese ramen, Korean bibimbap, and Thai tom yum soup, offering an authentic taste of Asia to all visitors.



For those seeking a refined dining experience, the mall's ground floor hosts LOONG, a high-end hotpot restaurant, and Sizzle, a premium Japanese and Korean BBQ restaurant. These additions provide diverse and exciting dining options to Saudi Arabia's culinary scene.



Building an Efficient Supply Chain to Serve Saudi Arabia



To support WEMART’s multi-format operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has established a state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing center in Dammam. Equipped with advanced cold storage facilities and a dedicated fleet of refrigerated trucks, the center ensures efficient supply chain management while maintaining the highest standards of product quality.

Through its global procurement network and the Dammam logistics hub, WEMART sources a wide range of products from dozens of countries, enabling rapid distribution across Saudi Arabia. This ensures consumers enjoy a seamless, convenient, and enriched shopping experience.



Additionally, WEMART’s fresh produce wholesale brand, FreshJoy, has begun operations in Dammam, providing efficient and reliable bulk procurement services for businesses and restaurants, further strengthening logistics support in the region.



The Middle East's Largest Green Eco-Farm



Located 95 kilometers from Riyadh, WEMART operates a sprawling 230,000-square-meter green eco-farm. Irrigated with unpolluted water drawn from a depth of 280 meters and cultivated using 100% organic fertilizers, the farm produces fresh, chemical-free vegetables.

From farm to table, WEMART ensures that every product reflects nature's authentic taste—fresh, healthy, and wholesome. This commitment to sustainability and purity delivers the essence of rural simplicity to Saudi households, enriching lives with a genuine connection to nature.



Setting Trends and Introducing New Lifestyles



With the grand opening of WEMART Riyadh Store, Saudi consumers now have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a comprehensive Asian shopping and dining experience like never before. This initiative goes beyond business innovation—it is a celebration of cultural exchange.



WEMART Riyadh Store is set to become the epicenter of Asian goods and cuisine in Saudi Arabia, offering a premium shopping and dining experience while injecting fresh vitality into the nation’s diverse culture. Whether through shopping, culinary exploration, or the pursuit of a greener, healthier lifestyle, WEMART provides Saudi consumers with new and exciting choices, paving the way for a brighter, more dynamic Riyadh.



For more information, go to wemart.com.



