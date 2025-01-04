1611 Production House Releases Surreal Short Film

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Empty Street in the Holographic Reality

- Kyle G Barber

MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1611 Production House, a southern Alberta-based and production company, is pleased to announce the release of a new short film. The film is an interpretation of "The Grand Inquisitor" by Fyodor Dostoevsky. 1611 Production House has been working diligently to bring this surreal vision of artist Kyle G Barber to market.

The film has a runtime of about twenty minutes and covers an immense amount of philosophical and spiritual ground. With a combination of the words of Dostoevsky, surreal visual elements and a haunting soundtrack provided by the Eastern Tantric Method, this interpretation of "The Grand Inquisitor" shows that 1611 Production House is dedicated to providing satisfying intellectual entertainment to those who are willing to think in new ways.

About 1611 Production House: A company that is founded on the belief that creativity can overcome many obstacles, 1611 Production House is the passion project of Kyle G Barber. Kyle has a Human Resource Management Certificate and a diploma in Community Support Work/Addiction Work. It is through his education, creativity and life experiences that 1611 Production House was brought into being.

