The Escalating Issue Of Drug Use In Kashmir's Colleges

Studies have indicated that drug abuse is not a new phenomenon in Kashmir's educational institutions. A recent survey highlighted a lifetime prevalence of substance abuse at 31.3% among college students in the region, with male students predominantly affected. However, the increasing involvement of female students in substance use highlights a worrying development that demands immediate attention.

The Surge in Drug Use Among Women

Recent reports from Jammu and Kashmir have revealed a significant rise in substance abuse among women. Estimates suggest that between 3,000 and 4,000 women in the valley are now struggling with drug addiction. These figures, while encompassing women from diverse backgrounds, underline a growing problem that is increasingly visible in college campuses.

Data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the

Lok Sabha states that in J&K, 36,000 women consume cannabis, 8,000 are addicted to opioids such as heroin, opium as well as pharmaceutical opioids like Codeine, Tramadol, Spasmoproxyvon and Tapentadol, and sedative addiction is prevalent among over 8,000 women.

Over the past three years, anecdotal evidence and limited studies suggest that drug use among female college students has increased substantially. The stigma traditionally associated with female drug abuse in conservative societies like Kashmir appears to be eroding, leading to a greater acceptance of risky behaviors among young women.

Why Women are Taking to Drug Abuse

The reasons behind this upward trend are multifaceted. Increased exposure to modern lifestyles, peer pressure, psychological stress, and socio-political instability are key contributors.



Many young women in Kashmir are reportedly turning to drugs as a coping mechanism to deal with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and trauma. According to, 'Life in conflict: Characteristics of Depression in Kashmir', published by the International Journal of Health Services, the prevalence of depression in Kashmir is 55.72%. The highest is 66.67% in the 15 to 25 age group, followed by 65.33% in the 26 to 35 age group.“In rural areas the prevalence of depression among females is higher (93.10 %) as compared to males (6.8%).”



The social implications of this rise in substance abuse are far-reaching. Not only does it jeopardize the educational and professional futures of these students, but it also places an additional burden on families and communities already grappling with the region's complex socio-political challenges.



Various news reports have also highlighted the difficulty for women to access de-addiction facilities due to stigma and lack of women-centric treatment with separate wards. This means that it is often difficult for women to get out of the cycle of addiction even if they wish to do so.



Very often, women are forced into drug addiction by their peers or male partners. Studies carried out by UNODC (United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime), have time and again highlighted the close relationship between drug abuse and intimate partner violence as well. This means that even if women do or do not take drugs, if their partners or close male members are taking drugs, they become vulnerable to domestic and physical abuse.



The high cost of opioids also puts women in danger as they end up putting themselves in vulnerable positions to acquire drugs. This has also pushed some women into drug trafficking, making women more susceptible to crime.



Need for Targeted Action



Addressing the issue requires a multi-pronged approach. Comprehensive research into the extent and causes of drug use among female students is urgently needed. Awareness campaigns targeting students, parents, and educators can help destigmatize conversations around mental health and addiction. Furthermore, the establishment of counseling centers and rehabilitation programs tailored to young women is critical in mitigating this growing crisis.

Conclusion

The rise in drug abuse among female college students in Kashmir is a wake-up call for policymakers, educators, and community leaders. Without swift and targeted interventions, the future of many young individuals and the broader societal fabric may be at risk. A collective effort is essential to curb this troubling trend and ensure a healthier and more prosperous future for the region.

