Moi Official Meets Chief Of Saudi Interpol

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Assistant Undersecretary of the of Interior (MoI) for Security Affairs Nayef bin Faleh al-Thani met Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Director General of International (Saudi Interpol) and head of the National Central Bureau of Riyadh Brigadier General Abdulmalik bin Ibraheem al-Saqeeh. The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest and reviewed Qatar-Saudi relations in the security fields, as well as ways to support and enhance them.

