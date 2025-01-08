Moi Official Meets Chief Of Saudi Interpol
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) for Security Affairs sheikh Nayef bin Faleh al-Thani met Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Director General of International Police (Saudi Interpol) and head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol Riyadh Brigadier General Abdulmalik bin Ibraheem al-Saqeeh. The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest and reviewed Qatar-Saudi relations in the security fields, as well as ways to support and enhance them.
