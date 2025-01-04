عربي


68-Year-Old Man Was Hit By Russian Drone In Antonivka

1/4/2025 3:09:55 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 68-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone in the suburb of Kherson, Antonivka village.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian army continues to“hunt” for civilians. A resident of Antonivka was hit by an enemy drone again,” the report says.

According to the report, the man sustained a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his torso and legs.

Read also: Civilian injured as Russian drones continue manhunt in Kherson region

The victim was hospitalized for medical care.

As reported, five people were injured in drone attacks on the suburbs of Kherson on January 4.

UkrinForm

