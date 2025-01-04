Drones Attacked Seaport Of Ust-Luga In Leningrad Region - CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 4, unidentified drones attacked Russia's largest seaport, Ust-Luga, in the Leningrad region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, reported this in Telegram .

According to him, the of Ust-Luga plays a key role for Russia in the context of the war against Ukraine and general geopolitical tensions.

“First, it is a logistics hub for circumventing sanctions. Ust-Luga has become one of the main export points for Russian oil, gas, coal and other resources after Western sanctions were imposed. Export revenues are used to finance the war. Secondly, it helps to militarize the Baltic region, and is also a place where the shadow fleet arrives and leaves,” Kovalenko said.

The port is located in a strategically important point of the Baltic Sea, which allows Russia to maintain a naval presence in the region, including cargo for military needs.

It is also a kind of alternative to European routes.

Kovalenko noted that due to the sanctions, Russia has lost access to many European ports, and Ust-Luga has become the main access to international markets. It transships goods for Asian countries, including China and India.

Also, thanks to Ust-Luga, Russia retains the ability to put pressure on the Baltic states, Poland and other countries in the region by controlling strategic sea transportation.

“The port of Ust-Luga has actually become an instrument of Russia's economic and military survival in isolation,” Kovalenko summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the airport in St. Petersburg was close for the second time overnight due to the threat of drones.