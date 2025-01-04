Bahrain Snatch Gulf Cup Trophy After Beating Oman 2-1
KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's team have bounced back in the Arabian Gulf Cup final game second half, winning the trophy after beating Oman 2-1 on Saturday.
Marked by large fans, Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium witnessed an exciting game when Bahrain's Mohammad Marhoun put the equalizer in the 78th minute, and two minutes later, he scored the second pushing his team to take the lead.
Oman's Abdulrahman Al-Moshaifari scored the opener in the 17th minute in the first half of the game.
Omani players have controlled almost the first half, before Bahrain rebounded in the second, making a brilliant result and win.
After Bahraini players took the lead in the second half, they made dangerous attempts towards the rivals' net. However, the game ended in 2-1 in favor of Bahrainis, gaining the second Gulf trophy in their history. (pickup previous)
