Syria's Future And Its Impact On Jordan's

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Syria today stands at the precipice of an arduous recovery. After years of devastation, its reconstruction is not merely an internal affair-it will reshape the region, affecting economies and geopolitics alike. For Jordan, this is more than a moment of observation. It is an opportunity to recalibrate our economy, renew old partnerships, and reaffirm our place as a linchpin of stability in the region.

Our ties to Syria are etched into history and heritage. Seven of the 44 prime minister's of Jordan were vintage Syrians, moreover there were 4 Rifai's, who had strong Syrian heritage, and of course the 2 Badrans, who also share a similar background; reflecting the intertwined legacies of the two nations. As Syria embarks on its journey of reconstruction, the question is not whether Jordan will be affected, but how we can transform the inevitable ripples into meaningful opportunities.

Syria's cities, infrastructure, and institutions lie in ruin. Rebuilding them is no small task; it will require resources, expertise, and cooperation across borders. Jordan stands ready to play a pivotal role. Our construction and industrial sectors are ripe for revitalization, offering skilled labor and competitive materials, backed by the political desire to do so.

The Nasib border crossing, once a lifeline for Jordanian trade, has long been a casualty of conflict. Its closure severed critical supply chains and dealt a heavy blow to our economy. The prospect of its reopening signals more than a return to normalcy-it is a chance to reestablish Jordan as a vital corridor for goods flowing between the Gulf, Europe, and the Levant.

Imagine the potential: Jordanian produce, and manufactured goods traveling north into Syria and beyond, bolstered by modern infrastructure and new trade agreements. Such a trade route served the region crucially, prior to the Arab, its revival now would in fact generate much more business, especially in the international supply chain context, at a much wider scale, to the benefits all parties involved.

But opportunities come hand in hand with challenges. The conflict in Syria has left a legacy of instability that will require deliberate, cooperative effort to overcome. For this trade route to reach its full potential, it must become a priority. The forthcoming visit of the newly appointed foreign minister Assad Al-Shaybani is an opportunity for this matter to be discussed and resolved.

The challenge lies in balancing economic openness with security. Our borders must not only facilitate commerce but also stand as bastions of protection. This requires investment in technology, intelligence, and international cooperation to ensure that growth does not come at the cost of safety.

One of the most crucial elements for Syria's reconstruction and return to normalcy lies in the Energy sector. Syria is in serious need for electrical power, and Jordan has the capacity to support it in this strategic field. This, however, would require U.S. support and positive action, with abolishing the Caesar Act; the current paradigm requires that they do so. With projects like the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline, is now going to gain even more feasible, and is reminiscent of the old Iraqi pipeline that used to serve the three counties (Jordan, Syria, and Iraq) prior to the 1948 war.

The intertwining of Jordan's and Syria's futures is not a matter of choice but of reality. Jordan has long been a beacon of resilience in a tumultuous region. Now, as Syria begins to rebuild, we have the opportunity to leverage our stability and pragmatism to shape a future defined by growth and cooperation.

Joint initiatives could draw visitors eager to experience the shared cultural treasures of the Levant. Beyond the economic benefits, such efforts build bridges between peoples, fostering understanding and unity . Tourism could potentially develop into a shared source of revenue, if peace is maintained, and this potential should be emphasized.

Yet, this path is far from straightforward. It will demand strategic foresight, careful resource management, and an unwavering commitment to security. But the rewards-a reinvigorated economy, strengthened regional ties, and a brighter future for both nations-are well worth the effort.

Syria's recovery is not just its own. It is a chance for Jordan to reaffirm its role as a stabilizing force, an economic partner, and a neighbor bound by history and hope. Let us approach this moment with clarity, purpose, and the vision to seize what lies