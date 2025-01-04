Ex-Prosecutor Under Treatment For Drug Addiction

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Ahmad Wali, a former prosecutor who has served in several provinces, became addicted to drugs at the hands of close friends.

He is currently receiving at a rehabilitation centre in Kandahar, his native province, along with other drug addicts.

Wali graduated from the Faculty of Law and Science at Kabul University, with a focus on judiciary and prosecution.

He has served as a prosecutor in Kabul, Kandahar, and Uruzgan provinces. Now 34 years old, he is undergoing treatment at the rehab centre in Kandahar.

Ahmad Wali shared that he was addicted to various types of drugs but has been drug-free for the past 18 months and is determined to return to a normal life.

According to Wali, his addiction stemmed from the company of close friends. He expresses his determination to never use drugs again if he overcomes his addiction.

"I had a good life, and I still have a caring family. But I fell into this misfortune. No one in my family is uneducated.

“I served as a prosecutor in Kabul, Kandahar and Uruzgan, but I became addicted to drugs because of my friends. Now, I am determined, and I have quit all drugs.”

The former prosecutor added he had four children. If he recovers successfully, he plans to return to normal life and launch a business.

Wali's older brother, Mohammad Jan, described him as an educated man who fell victim to addiction due to the jealousy of friends.

He said all family members were educated, and Wali moved to Kabul after finishing school in Kandahar. He completed higher education in the field of judiciary and prosecution.

"Wali had great potential. He completed higher education in Kabul in 2010, and after one year of service, he moved to Kandahar, where he worked as a prosecutor.

“Later, he was transferred to the prosecutor's office in Uruzgan. However, during this time, our friends, who couldn't tolerate our progress and good life, led him into drug addiction," Mohammad Jan explained.

He also said Wali has four children -- three daughters and one son--and currently, their grandfather is taking care of them.

At the rehab centre, many other young people, who became addicted to drugs for various reasons, are undergoing treatment and receiving vocational training.

These addicts undergoing rehabilitation requested job opportunities to help them reintegrate into society.

Ghulam Mohammad, another young man, is learning tailoring. He said: "I am very happy to have learnt tailoring here, and once I finish this training, I plan to start my own business and will never use drugs again."

Ahmadullah, another recovering addict, expressed concern that many people relapsed into drugs after leaving the centre due to unemployment.

He said, "We are happy here because we are receiving treatment and learning different profession, but it takes more than three to six months to master these skills.

“When we leave, we cannot set up businesses. Many people return to drugs. Our request is that job opportunities be provided for us so that we remain on track and never relapse into addiction."

The centre's officials say about 1,200 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, including some who have completed higher education.

Hafiz Abdul Shakur Shakib, head of this rehab centre, told Pajhwok Afghan News most individuals stayed at the facility for three months, but long-time addicts might stay for up to six months.

He added, "We provide comprehensive treatment for addicts here. Doctors offer medical care, and in addition to that, vocational training is offered in motorcycle repairs, papermaking, tailoring, plumbing and other so that they can start their own businesses."

Officials say around 2,000 addicts were treated at the facility last year, and many of them received vocational training. Some have even started businesses after their recovery.

