Man Wounded In Kherson Suburb Due To Drone Explosive Drop
1/4/2025 10:09:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 48-year-old man was wounded in the village of Kindiyka, a suburb of Kherson, as a result of an explosive drop from a Russian drone.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
“A 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital from Kindiyka. At about 13.15, he received a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone ,” Mrochko said.
According to him, doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate, the examination is underway.
As reported, three men and one woman were injured in enemy drone attacks on the suburbs of Kherson on January 4.
