Palestinian envoy wants UN security council to end “genocide" in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called on the Security Council to take action and end the ongoing Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, describing them as genocide.



"It is our collective responsibility to bring this hell to an end. It is our collective responsibility to bring this genocide to an end," Mansour told the Security Council during a meeting focused on the Middle East situation.



The meeting was convened following a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital last week and the arbitrary arrest and detention of its director, Hussam Abu Safiya.



Mansour emphasized the international community’s duty to protect lives, urging the Security Council: "You have an obligation to save lives. Palestinian doctors and medical personnel took that mission to heart at the peril of their lives. They did not abandon the victims. Do not abandon them. End Israeli impunity. End the genocide. End this aggression immediately and unconditionally, now."



He highlighted the dire situation faced by Palestinian medical staff, who are fighting to save lives while hospitals are being attacked. "They are fighting a battle they cannot win, and yet they are unwilling to surrender and betray the oath they took," Mansour said.



Since October 7, 2023, Israeli actions in Gaza have resulted in over 45,550 deaths, mostly women and children.



In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

