Drones Compensate For Shortage Of Other Weaponry - Zelensky
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine noted the role of drones in the ongoing war, stating that Ukraine will continue to expand efforts to ensure larges supplies of unmanned systems to the Armed Forces.
The president made the statement via facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Drones have become one of the most important tools in the fight against the occupier, both on the front lines and behind enemy lines,” Zelensky wrote, adding that they“have already changed war”.
Drones protect the lives of Ukrainian people and compensate for the shortage of other weapons, in particular artillery, thanks to which Ukraine's Armed Forces can defend the country and inflict losses on the invasion force, the president noted.
Read also:
Civilian injured as Russian drones
continue manhunt in Kherson region
Zelensky expressed gratitude to everyone who works to ensure that Ukraine has the advantage in drones, to everyone who produces and supplies them, who trains operators, ad who seeks new technical solutions and develops the Ukrainian Army.
“We will continue to scale up our efforts in this area so that technology can help our country achieve its goals,” he stressed.
Read also:
DIU soldiers receive 66 more FPV drones
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Magura V5 maritime drone, equipped with surface-to-air missiles and operated by Ukraine's defense intelligence, shot down two Russian Mi-8 helicopters that were on a mission to destroy the uncrewed vessel in the Black Sea.
MENAFN04012025000193011044ID1109054467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.