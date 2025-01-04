French Super Cup Showdown: PSG And Monaco Face Off At Stadium 974 Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain, reigning and French Cup champions, will face Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco on Sunday in the highly anticipated French Super Cup showdown at the iconic 974.

The Parisian giants, who have dominated this competition in recent years with consecutive victories, are aiming to secure their third straight Super Cup title and extend their record tally to 13 championships. PSG has a storied history in the tournament, having participated 17 times before.



Coach Luis Enrique, keen on building momentum for domestic and European campaigns, is expected to field a strong lineup, including star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, alongside Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Ousmane Dembele. PSG currently leads Ligue 1 table with 40 points, a comfortable 10-point lead over Marseille and Monaco.

On the other side, Monaco, celebrating its centennial year, is determined to clinch its fifth Super Cup title. Although they face a formidable opponent, coach Adi Hutter is banking on tactical lessons learned from their 4-2 Ligue 1 defeat to PSG last December. Key players like Philippe Kohn, Wilfried Singo, and Breel Embolo will spearhead Monaco's efforts.

In their previous Super Cup encounters, PSG emerged victorious twice 2-1 in 2017 and 4-0 in 2018. This history adds extra motivation for Monaco to turn the tide in Sundays clash.

The French Super Cup has been held in various international venues, including Canada, Morocco, United States, China, and Tunisia, reflecting its global appeal. As competition continues to grow, fans eagerly await a thrilling contest between two of France's top footballing powerhouses.