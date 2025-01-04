Row Over Naming Road After K’Taka CM: Kumaraswamy Slams Siddaramaiah For Keeping Mum On Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, (Karnataka) Jan 4 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the proposal to name a road after Chief Siddaramaiah has drawn sharp criticism from Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah has deliberately chosen to remain silent on the issue. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in which CM Siddaramaiah is named as accused number one is about the purchase of 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village by CM's family. It is alleged that this land is illegally purchased, and acquired by the MUDA and 14 sites are allotted in compensation in an upmarket locality.

Speaking to the media ahead of the DISHA meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, the Union Minister stated, "Perhaps the Chief Minister aspires to have a road named after him. His strategic silence and mobilisation of party workers suggest so," he remarked.“If he genuinely wishes for something to be named after him, let him consider Devanur or Kesarahalli. After all, those are places where he claims to have achieved the most," Kumaraswamy said with a touch of sarcasm in reference to the MUDA scam.

He further questioned the necessity of protests by the BJP over the naming of a road in the name of CM Siddaramaiah saying, "Why protest under the sun? It's evident that the CM himself is behind this initiative. Even when the renaming of Princess Road was being debated, he stayed silent! If he truly wants his name on something, let him consider Kesare village instead of removing existing names honouring the Maharajas."

"When I was with the BJP, how much did I contribute to Mysuru? Let there be a discussion on what Siddaramaiah has delivered as Deputy CM, opposition leader, and twice as CM," Kumaraswamy challenged. Mysuru is a native of CM Siddaramaiah.

"In 2006-2007, I allocated significant grants to Mysuru, approved numerous housing projects, and improved waterways. Through the JnNURM scheme, I brought Rs 2,000 crore in funding. Have I ever demanded that roads or areas be named after me? What truly matters is self-satisfaction from one's work, which resides in the hearts of the people," he asserted.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also lashed out at the Congress government over the 15 per cent hike in RTC bus fares.“Any burden resulting from this hike in bus fares falls solely on the public, not the ministers. Why should they care? They're looting people's pockets and celebrating. The citizens who voted for them are now suffering. Both signatories of the five guarantees, including CM Siddaramaiah, had assured the public of their promises. I won't name the other signatory, but wasn't Siddaramaiah considered the biggest financial expert after Dr Manmohan Singh?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Yet, instead of public development, this government is focused on the personal growth of ministers. People's welfare is secondary to them, and corruption reigns supreme. Even Ashraya housing projects for the poor aren't spared from this,” he alleged.

Responding to speculation about 'Operation Hasta', H.D. Kumaraswamy dismissed concerns.“We have 18 MLAs in our party, and they are united. MLA Harish Gowda has echoed the same, and our legislators recently met in Belagavi. They will remain with us,” he said. When asked about any disputes, Kumaraswamy compared them to household disagreements.“Differences like those between MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and others are like the occasional quarrel between husband and wife -- it is resolved by the time they sleep. There is no discord within our party,” he said.

Regarding speculation about Nikhil Kumaraswamy becoming the state president of JD(S), Kumaraswamy clarified,“No such discussion has occurred on the party platform. Institutional elections will take place, and the president will be selected through proper procedures.”