Egypt Sends Relief Aid Plane To Syria
CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- An Egyptian relief aid aircraft arrived at the Damascus International Airport on Saturday, provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.
In a press release, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the Egyptian civilian plane has been loaded with 15 tons of relief aid, medicines and food provided by to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
The initiative is part of Egypt's commitment to supporting the Syrian people thanks to shared historical bonds between both peoples, the ministry said.
It noted that Egypt's first relief aid comes at a time when the country hosts large numbers of Syrian refugees. (end)
