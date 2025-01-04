'In Jahil Gawaro Ko..': Netizens Slam Noida Men Performing Midnight Car Stunt While Playing 'Squid Games' Song

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The popular Korean thriller series 'Squid Games' that aired on was immensely popular among Indians, and many were inspired by it. But if one mixes the 'Squid Games' Season 2's 'round and round' song with a car stunt at Noida in night? This will result a hefty fine of ₹33,000.

This is what happened three men played the song in their Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner SUV and performed stunts around a roundabout at night.

In one of the , a man can be seen sitting on the SUV's windshield while two others are clinging to the doors. Meanwhile, the 'round and round' song from Squid Games could be heard playing in the background.

The actions by these three men attracted immediate criticism for flouting traffic and safety rules on social media , after which Noida police swung into action and issued a fine of ₹33,000 against the vehicle owner for violations . These include dangerous driving, disobedience of the law, driving without valid insurance, using tinted glass and not wearing seat belts.

Here's the video:Here's how netizens reacted:

One wrote, "33k fine isn't enough for offenders with a Fortuner Punishment should be stricter to deter wrongdoing We aren't against video reels but spreading harmful messages is unacceptable Govt must act against such societal harms."

Another commented, "What is wrong they are following their Leaders & Film stars."

A third wrote, "These three person would happily accept the INR 33000 challan for this stunt because they have got the desired recognition... welldone..."

"Kuch nai hota hai challan se....cour ja kar 2k-3k mein mamla nibta dete hain," commented the fourth.

"In jahil gawaro ko ye sab karke bhi maza ata hai," wrote a fifth.

“Our MLA and MPs come from such class of people whom we accept with open arms,” a sisth wrote.