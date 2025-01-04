RT en Español celebrates its 15th anniversary

(MENAFN) RT en Español, which began its broadcasts in December 2009, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Over these years, the has become a key source of information in Latin America, covering major global events and interviewing Latin American leaders more than 100 times. RT en Español continues to lead in terms of audience reach among news broadcasters in the region.

To commemorate the milestone, the channel presented its documentaries at the Havana Festival of New Latin American Cinema and organized master classes for journalists in Managua. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his support, highlighting that RT en Español is one of the preferred platforms for Cubans seeking news, while Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo praised the channel for combating disinformation and providing reliable sources of information.

In recognition of its contributions, RT en Español was honored by both the National Council of Universities and the National Student Union of Nicaragua for its “responsible and objective coverage” and commitment to defending the truth. The channel is available on public TV networks in eight Latin American countries and has a presence in over 1,200 cable and satellite providers. Additionally, over 100 other channels regularly air its programs. With a viewership exceeding 800 million, RT en Español remains unmatched in Spanish-language media reach.

The channel has hosted interviews with prominent leaders, including presidents from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and others. Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa has hosted his talk show, A Conversation with Correa, on the channel since 2018. RT en Español has also won numerous international awards, including recognition from the New York Festivals and Promax Awards.



