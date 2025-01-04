(MENAFN) Sergey Shmotyev, CEO of the Urals-based company Fores, has announced a reward of 15 million rubles ($149,000) for the first Russian serviceman to shoot down a US-made F-16 fighter jet. The reward follows a claim by Vladimir Rogov, co-chair of Russia’s Coordinating Council for the Integration of New Regions, that Russian forces recently downed an F-16 jet used by Ukraine.

Fores is awaiting official confirmation from the Russian of Defense regarding the destruction of the fighter jet. Shmotyev explained that the reward is meant to honor the bravery of Russian who risk their lives for the country’s safety. This announcement follows previous reward programs, including one that offered 5 million rubles ($50,000) for destroying Western tanks, with eight such payments made to date.

Fores has been supporting the Russian military since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, contributing over 230 million rubles ($2.2 million) in equipment, humanitarian aid, and training. If the downing of the F-16 is confirmed, it would mark the first known loss of such an aircraft in the ongoing conflict, further highlighting the use of advanced weaponry. Several NATO countries have supplied Ukraine with F-16 jets, some of which were deployed in attempts to intercept Russian missile strikes.



