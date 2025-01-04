Temporary flight restrictions imposes at Pulkovo Airport after drone incident

(MENAFN) The "Carpet" air safety procedure was implemented at the Pulkovo International Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg on the morning of Saturday, January 4. According to Ukrinform, the ASTRA Telegram reported this.





Flight traffic restrictions in the region were announced by the Russian Air Transport Agency.



"To ensure the safety of civil aviation flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport from 07:45 Moscow time today. Inbound and outbound flights have been suspended. Crews, air traffic operators, and airport ground services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety, which is the main priority," the statement stated.



According to local media, the airport was closed for many hours earlier due to a UAV attack.





Specifically, early on Saturday morning, Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, posted on his Telegram channel that a drone had been spotted near the Gulf of Finland's Luga Bay. Russian air defenses shot it down; there were no reported casualties or ground damage.



